Vernon Center, NY

Local Animal Shelter is Closing

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Nksc_0jsqGrrN00
Photo byImage Rights Purchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5NY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

It is with great sadness that I announce the imminent closure of this local animal shelter. For years, this shelter has been a safe haven for abandoned, neglected, and stray animals, providing them with the care and attention they need until they can find their forever homes.

However, due to financial difficulties and other challenges, the shelter will no longer be able to continue its operations.

In this article, I'll be taking a look at the impact of this closure and what it means for the animals and the community.

Mount Vernon Center for Animal Care

According to the December 23 article "New York animal shelter to close its doors, citing inhabitable conditions", the City of Mount Vernon Center for Animal Care is getting set to shut its doors permanently at the beginning of next month, citing inhabitable circumstances as the reason for their decision.

Within the walls of the well-known animal shelter, there are perhaps a half dozen cats and 14 dogs still living, but at the end of the month of January, the city will close the doors to the only animal hospital it has.

A staff member said:

"You wouldn't as a human being want to live in conditions like that. So why is it fair for the animals that have to endure those conditions."

