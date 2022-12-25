Regional Pharmacies are Being Sued by Washington AG

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Photo byBy Caldorwards4 at the English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

Sources that are used in this article are the following: Kiro7

Introduction

On Wednesday, the Attorney General of the state of Washington, Bob Ferguson, made the announcement that his office would be filing a lawsuit against the grocery store chains Kroger, Albertsons, and Rite Aid for failing to serve as the last barrier against the excessive prescription of opioids.

Kroger is a large, American grocery store chain. It operates stores under a variety of banners, including Kroger, Ralphs, and Fred Meyer. The company also operates pharmacies, convenience stores, and jewelry stores.

Albertsons is a grocery store chain in the United States. It operates stores under a variety of banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, and Jewel-Osco. The company also operates pharmacies and fuel stations.

Rite Aid is a pharmacy chain in the United States. It operates pharmacies in over 2,500 locations across the country, as well as offering a range of health and wellness products and services. Rite Aid also operates a pharmacy benefits management company and a retail clinic business.

Washington AG

According to the December 21 article "Washington AG sues pharmacy chains over opioids", the case, which was filed on Wednesday in King County Superior Court, is the latest move by Ferguson and other attorneys general around the United States to hold corporations liable for their role in enabling prescription opioids to flourish.

From the article:

“During the opioid crisis over the last decade, these companies ignored federal regulations, put profits over safety, and knowingly oversupplied opioids in our state,” Ferguson said at a news conference in Seattle.

