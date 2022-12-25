Hendersonville, NC

Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in Chicken

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIlbO_0jskC7e400
Photo byMichael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Introduction

Chick-fil-A is an American chain of fast-food restaurants specializing in chicken products.

Founder Truett Cathy opened his first restaurant called Dwarf Grill in Hapeville in 1946. The first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in Atlanta in 1967.

The first Chick-fil-A restaurants were located only in malls. The first stand-alone restaurant opened in Atlanta in 1986. The first drive-in restaurant opened in 1993. Chick-fil-A got its own website in 1997 and in 2001 generated annual sales of more than $1 billion for the first time.

The 1000th branch was also opened that year. In 2003, the chain expanded into the western United States, including the states of Utah, Arizona, and California.

Chick-fil-A, 2022

According to the December 21 article "The Chick-fil-A franchisee who paid workers in chicken is now being fined by the Department of Labor", The United States Department of Labor has issued an order to a Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Carolina to give wages to employees who had previously been paid in chicken dinners rather than real money.

From the article:

"We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked," the post read. "Message us for details."

This week, the restaurant was given an order from the Department of Labor to pay $235 in back wages to seven workers who had worked in return for meal coupons managing traffic through the restaurant's drive-thru.

The fact that the employees were required to do so went against the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the Labor Department.

Separately, the Labor Department said that the restaurant in Hendersonville, North Carolina, is responsible for paying a civil penalty of $6,450 due to infractions involving child labor.

