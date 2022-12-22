Family Dollar Under Fire After Customer Claims She Got "Moldy Food"

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. is a chain of discount stores based in the United States. It was the second-largest retailer of its kind in the United States until it was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015.

At the time of the acquisition, it had over 8,000 locations in all states except Alaska and Hawaii. Its headquarters operations were moved from Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, which is located in South Hampton Roads.

Last month I've published a few articles about dollar stores like Family Dollar or Dollar General, the latter one not so positive: "Dollar General is Overcharging Customers, Franklin County Auditor Says".

Family Dollar, 2022

According to the December 21 article "Family Dollar Shopper Claims She Was Sold Moldy Food: "I Feel Like I'm Gonna Die", a customer claims that Family Dollar sold her spoiled food at their store.

On December 15, a TikToker by the name of Kiah, who posts under the username @kiah.kiah22, uploaded a video to her account showing a slime-covered Slim Jim Beef and Cheese stick that she claims were sold to her by a store in Orlando, Florida. Kiah claims that the moldy Slim Jim was sold to her by the store.

From the article:

"I just purchased this Slim Jim from my local Family Dollar. Look at this," Kiah said, zooming the video in on an opened Slim Jim covered in a number of mold-like spots that appeared white, blue, and black. "This is disgusting."

