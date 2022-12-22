USPS Closed 200 Post Offices This Week

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0jrJFL2800
Photo byJoel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2022

According to the December 21 article "USPS Is Suspending Services at 40 Post Offices, Effective Immediately", around two hundred post offices were closed down temporarily by the United States Postal Service (USPS), and mail delivery was halted in five separate states: Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as Wisconsin.

From the article:

"The safety of our employees, customers and the mail are our top priority. We will reopen our retail lobby as soon as we possibly can," Pahala Postmaster Gina Gomes said in an October statement. The facility has since reopened and resumed full service.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# USPS# Mail Service# Business# Post Offices# Postal Service

Comments / 26

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
45721 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

7 Best Restaurants in the Bay Area

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Kentucky State

5 Best American Restaurants in Kentucky

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Fort Worth

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Diego

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Dollar General Manager Under Fire After Allegedly Stealing

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: tribliveand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in Las Vegas

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Best 5-Star Hotels to Stay in New York City

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in New York City

Photo byUnsplash+ In collaboration with Getty Images on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in Nashville

Photo byUnsplash+ In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in Phoenix

Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in Las Vegas

Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

5 Delicious Sushi Places in Las Vegas

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Austin, TX

5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, Texas

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Omaha, NE

5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, Nebraska

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Albuquerque, NM

5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in Albuquerque

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy