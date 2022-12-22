USPS Closed 200 Post Offices This Week

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2022

According to the December 21 article "USPS Is Suspending Services at 40 Post Offices, Effective Immediately", around two hundred post offices were closed down temporarily by the United States Postal Service (USPS), and mail delivery was halted in five separate states: Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as Wisconsin.

From the article:

"The safety of our employees, customers and the mail are our top priority. We will reopen our retail lobby as soon as we possibly can," Pahala Postmaster Gina Gomes said in an October statement. The facility has since reopened and resumed full service.

