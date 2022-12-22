Walmart Introduces Big Change to 111 Stores in 2023

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEhY2_0jqaXhSc00
Photo byMewMeowth - Own work, CC0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022, there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

According to the December 21 article "Walmart Is Expanding Its Single-Use Bag Ban to 111 More Stores, Starting Jan. 18", Walmart released the following statement:

"Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, Walmart stores in Colorado will no longer provide single-use plastic or paper bags at checkout or pickup. Delivery will shift to paper bags," Lauren Willis, global communications director for Walmart in the Western U.S., said in a statement. "We are working hard to ensure a seamless and convenient shift to reusable bags for our customers and associates. Eliminating single-use bags is part of our commitment to achieve zero waste across our operations and ultimately shift gradually toward a circular economy built on advancing reuse, refill, and recycling habits."

New York is the latest state to remove the option for residents to buy bags with a single use from its retail outlets.

Customers who shop at Walmart and have been impacted by limitations on single-use bags have begun speaking out, arguing that recent policy changes have made the situation worse rather than better.

What do you think?

# Walmart# Business# Shopping# Retailer# Plastic Bags

