USPS Closes Offices in California Due to Power Outages

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

According to the most recent service alert, the USPS announced that power shortages have caused disruptions in the retail operations of several post offices. These offices will remain closed till further notice.

As a result of gradual phase-outs of natural gas and nuclear power facilities over the course of many decades, the state of California is now contending with an acute deficit of available electrical power.

However, renewable sources do have their drawbacks; for example, when there is no wind or light, the amount of energy they provide is reduced. 8 Dec 2022.

You can see the list of post offices that are closed here.

