Costco is Planning to Open 10+ New Locations in 2023

According to Wikipedia , Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

Costco, 2023

According to December 20 article "Costco Will Open 11 New Locations in 2023—Here's Where the Warehouse Is Headed Next", Richard Galanti, said that the retail giant Costco intends to launch a total of 15 new stores in the United States during the current fiscal year, which began on September 1.

That means 11 more to come for 2023.

Costco has further expansion plans for the year 2023 that include the opening of new stores outside of the United States in South London, Ontario; Pudong, China; and Meiwa, Japan.

