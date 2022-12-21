USPS Announces Goal to Only Use EV's By 2026

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0jqNIg3V00
Photo byJoel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2026

According to the December 20 article "USPS expects to only buy electric delivery vehicles starting in 2026", in a dramatic departure from its earlier intentions, the United States Postal Service has announced that it anticipates purchasing more than 66,000 electric cars by the end of 2028.

Now, the United States Postal Service has the goal of purchasing at least 60,000 Next Generation Delivery Vehicles by the year 2028.

Of these vehicles, at least 75 percent will be electric versions. The United States Postal Service anticipates that all new NGDV purchases will be electric models beginning in 2026. Late in the year following, it is anticipated that the NGDVs will begin operating on delivery routes.

In addition, the organization has plans to purchase an additional 21,000 off-the-shelf electric vehicles until the year 2028.

