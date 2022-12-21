Sweeping Delivery Changes at Walmart in 2023

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States. Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

According to the December 19 article "Walmart Will Deliver by Drone Within 30 Minutes for Select Shoppers", Walmart made the announcement on December 15 that it was expanding its drone delivery service to a number of other locations located in three different states.

According to Retail Dive, the new sites include 11 shops in the vicinity of Dallas, Texas, as well as seven stores in Tampa and Orlando, both in the state of Florida; four stores are located in Phoenix, Arizona; and seven of the new locations are located in Texas.

From the article:

"Drone delivery makes it possible for our customers to shop those last-minute or forgotten items with ease, in a package that's frankly really cool," Vik Gopalakrishnan, Walmart U.S. vice president of innovation and automation, said in a statement. "It may seem like a futuristic option, but it's giving our customers what they've always wanted, and that's time back to focus on what is most important to them."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.