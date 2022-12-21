Popular Car Rental Business is Receiving Backlash

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwXS5_0jqLmA0T00
Photo byVon Whoisjohngalt - Taken while on vacation in Vinyard HavenPreviously published: Never published el

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The Hertz Corporation is an internationally operating American car rental company. The company was founded in 1918 by Walter L. Jacobs and was acquired in 1923 by John T. Hertz. Hertz is the world's largest vehicle rental organization with operations in more than 150 countries and more than 12,000 locations.

The company has many branches at airports and in city centers. In addition to the Hertz brand, the group also owns the car rental companies Thrifty Car Rental and Dollar Rent-A-Car.

In total, Hertz has 12,400 locations, both owned and franchised, worldwide.

Of these, about 3600 are located at airports. The majority of the cars are rented by business people, about 60% of the total, and the rest by private individuals for holiday purposes

Hertz, 2022

According to the December 21 article "Hertz Is Under Investigation for Allegedly Renting Out Recalled Cars", in a press announcement dated December 5, the corporation acknowledged that it would pay around 168 million dollars in settlement costs before the year 2022 came to a close.

Hertz said that outstanding claims from customers who were wrongly accused by the firm of stealing rental vehicles had been resolved as a result of the deal that was reached.

Customers complained to Reuters that they had been held by police as a result of the bogus theft claims, and according to The Washington Post, some tenants ended up being imprisoned for a period of time ranging from a few weeks to several months.

"As I have said since joining Hertz earlier this year, my intention is to lead a company that puts the customer first. In resolving these claims, we are holding ourselves to that objective," Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said in the release. "While we will not always be perfect, the professionals at Hertz will continue to work every day to provide best-in-class service to the tens of millions of people we serve each year."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hertz# Business# Retailer# Car# Car Rental

Comments / 1

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
45721 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

7 Best Restaurants in the Bay Area

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Kentucky State

5 Best American Restaurants in Kentucky

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Fort Worth

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Diego

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Dollar General Manager Under Fire After Allegedly Stealing

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: tribliveand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in Las Vegas

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Best 5-Star Hotels to Stay in New York City

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in New York City

Photo byUnsplash+ In collaboration with Getty Images on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in Nashville

Photo byUnsplash+ In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in Phoenix

Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in Las Vegas

Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

5 Delicious Sushi Places in Las Vegas

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Austin, TX

5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, Texas

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Omaha, NE

5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, Nebraska

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Albuquerque, NM

5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in Albuquerque

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy