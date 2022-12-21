Popular Car Rental Business is Receiving Backlash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The Hertz Corporation is an internationally operating American car rental company. The company was founded in 1918 by Walter L. Jacobs and was acquired in 1923 by John T. Hertz. Hertz is the world's largest vehicle rental organization with operations in more than 150 countries and more than 12,000 locations.

The company has many branches at airports and in city centers. In addition to the Hertz brand, the group also owns the car rental companies Thrifty Car Rental and Dollar Rent-A-Car.

In total, Hertz has 12,400 locations, both owned and franchised, worldwide.

Of these, about 3600 are located at airports. The majority of the cars are rented by business people, about 60% of the total, and the rest by private individuals for holiday purposes

Hertz, 2022

According to the December 21 article "Hertz Is Under Investigation for Allegedly Renting Out Recalled Cars", in a press announcement dated December 5, the corporation acknowledged that it would pay around 168 million dollars in settlement costs before the year 2022 came to a close.

Hertz said that outstanding claims from customers who were wrongly accused by the firm of stealing rental vehicles had been resolved as a result of the deal that was reached.

Customers complained to Reuters that they had been held by police as a result of the bogus theft claims, and according to The Washington Post, some tenants ended up being imprisoned for a period of time ranging from a few weeks to several months.

"As I have said since joining Hertz earlier this year, my intention is to lead a company that puts the customer first. In resolving these claims, we are holding ourselves to that objective," Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said in the release. "While we will not always be perfect, the professionals at Hertz will continue to work every day to provide best-in-class service to the tens of millions of people we serve each year."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.