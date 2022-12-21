USPS Confirms Delays for the Upcoming Holidays

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2022

According to the December 20 article "USPS Is Warning Customers About New Mail Delays", a spokesman for the United States Postal Service named Mark Lawrence has confirmed to the Lancaster News and Patriot that the same issue is also causing delivery delays in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

"We are experiencing sporadic challenges with employee availability in some locations causing infrequent impacts to mail deliveries," Lawrence told the newspaper. "During these instances we continue to deliver packages daily, but customers may see an occasional delay in letter mail."

This December, delivery delays are being caused by a number of other problems in addition to the ongoing difficulties with personnel.

In Yakima, Washington, many residents didn't receive any of their mail or packages during the second week of the month.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.