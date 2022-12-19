Pentagon: Hundreds of New UFO Reports

Introduction

UFOs have always been a mystery for humankind. But in the last couple of years, it has garnered more interest from us.

In May 2022, the US Congress heard about UFOs. According to the 15 May article "UFOs: Few answers at rare US Congressional hearing", After more than half a century of waiting, the first public congressional hearing in the United States to investigate UFO sightings ended with very few answers about the phenomenon that cannot be explained.

According to two high-ranking military officials who have been tasked with investigating the sightings, the majority of them can ultimately be identified.

However, they stated that there were several occurrences that defied any and all attempts to explain them.

Pentagon, 2022

According to the December 16 article "Pentagon Received 'Hundreds' of New UFO Reports", the leadership of the agency informed reporters on Friday that despite receiving several hundred fresh reports, the new Pentagon office that was established to monitor sightings of unidentified flying objects has not found any proof so far of extraterrestrial life.

The office was set up to collect claims of UFOs.

According to a report that was made in June 2021 by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, there were 144 such contacts between the years 2004 and 2021, of which 80 were caught on multiple sensors.

So far, “we have not seen anything, and we're still very early on, that would lead us to believe that any of the objects that we have seen are of alien origin,” said Ronald Moultrie, undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security.

