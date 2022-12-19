Richmond, VA

Dollar Tree is Planning to Open a New Location This Month

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcSeO_0jnlIFP100
Photo byNiceckhart - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Dollar Tree, Inc. is a network of discount variety stores operating in the United States at many price points. It is a Fortune 500 company with its headquarters in Chesapeake, Virginia, and it operates 15,115 stores across the 48 states that are contiguous to each other in the United States and Canada.

It has a countrywide logistics network that consists of 24 distribution facilities, which helps support its shops.

As of the 13th of November in 2022, the United States is home to 7,890 different Dollar Tree retail locations. Texas has 667 Dollar Tree retail stores, which accounts for nearly 8% of the total number of Dollar Tree retail stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Dollar Tree locations in the United States.

Dollar Tree, 2022

According to the December 7 article "New Dollar Tree across from Richmond Raceway in the works", the construction of a brand-new Dollar Tree has begun right adjacent to the Richmond Raceway.

Dollar Tree has taken over the building that once served as a Rite Aid near the intersection of East Laburnum and the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike. According to the firm, this new store addresses a need in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Statement from the landlord in the article:

“Dollar Tree was very excited about this location as it filled a gap in the Highland Park area. An opening date has not been announced, but it is anticipated they will open in mid-December after a complete remodel of the building. The building was originally built for Rite Aid in 1995 and was converted to a Walgreen’s location in conjunction with their purchase of Rite Aid.”, David T. Kalman, the store’s landlord representative from S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co., said.

