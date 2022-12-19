Batavia, NY

This Popular Fabrics & Crafts Retailer is Closing Another Location Next Year

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQFGl_0jnX2ihv00
Photo byAnthony92931 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WKBW and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Jo-Ann Stores, LLC., more often known as Jo-Ann, is a specialty shop in the United States that sells crafts and textiles. The company's headquarters are located in Hudson, Ohio. JOANN Fabrics and Crafts and Jo-Ann Etc. are two retail chains that are operated by this company.

As of the 3rd of November in 2022, there are 851 Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft shops located around the United States. California is the state in the United States that has the most Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft locations, with 82 stores.

This accounts for approximately 10% of the total number of Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft stores in the United States.

Jo-Ann, 2023

According to the December 15 article "JOANN Fabrics and Crafts to close location in Western New York", next month, the JOANN Fabrics and Crafts location in Batavia will become one of a select few stores around the country to permanently shut its doors.

A quote from the article:

"In alignment with standard brick and mortar business processes, JOANN closes stores occasionally while simultaneously investing in, and opening brand new stores to best meet the needs of our customers," said Shauntina Lilly, JOANN Manager of Public Relations, Diversity and Inclusion. "The last day of business for the Batavia store is January 15, 2023."

