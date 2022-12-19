Big Changes Coming for Regional Grocery Chain in 2023

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

As of November 28th, 2022 , there are 1,348 Kroger retail stores across the United States. Texas has 212 Kroger retail stores, making up approximately 16% of the total number of Kroger retail stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Kroger locations in the United States.

Both Rodney McMullen, CEO of Kroger, and Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons, appeared in front of senators on the Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights subcommittee to defend their proposed merger.

Kroger-Albertsons, 2022

According to the December 17 article "Warning major change at Kroger and Albertsons may be more damaging than to your wallet as it sparks mass layoff fears", your bank account might take a hit as a result of significant changes at Kroger and Albertsons, which have spurred worries of widespread layoffs.

The merged business would have roughly 5,000 shops across 48 states, giving them control of at least one-fifth of the grocery industry in the United States.

The proposed merger is valued at $24.6 billion.

As part of the agreement, almost 2,700 Kroger and 2,200 Albertsons grocery shops will be merged into a single entity throughout the United States.

The merger may make it more difficult for labor unions to bargain for greater salaries or better benefits, and it may also result in layoffs in office occupations like marketing and digital sales.

“A merger would give the combined company tremendous purchasing power with suppliers,” Schweizer wrote.

