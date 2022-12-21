Walmart is Recalling Products in 25+ States

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Miami Herald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2022

According to the December 17 article "Walmart recalls frozen Asian cuisine in Texas, Illinois, Missouri and 25 other states", the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) stated that roughly 3 tons of the food had been mislabeled and might cause allergic reactions, hundreds of Walmart retailers removed a frozen Asian cuisine off their shelves.

According to the announcement made by the United States Department of Agriculture, an Idaho company named Mountain View Packaging was required to recall about 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat INNOVASIAN Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée.

The item was manufactured on November 17, and the police suspect that it may already be in the freezers of customers.

Walmart said that the recall covers hundreds of locations across 28 states, including North Carolina, Texas, Missouri, and Illinois.

