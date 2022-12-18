Update: Walmart Could Close More Stores Next Year

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNBC and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States. Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

According to the December 6 article "Rising thefts at Walmart could lead to price jumps, store closures, CEO says", Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on Tuesday that the company is dealing with an increase in stealing across all of its locations in the United States.

If the issue is not resolved, it might result in increased pricing and the closure of shops.

From the article:

“We’ve got safety measures, security measures that we’ve put in place by store location. I think local law enforcement being staffed and being a good partner is part of that equation, and that’s normally how we approach it,” McMillon said.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.