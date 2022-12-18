Dollar General Adds Warning Stickers on Scanning Devices After Overcharging

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NBC4 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2022

In an article, last month, I reported on the overcharging case of Dollar General in Ohio.

An excerpt from the article:

"According to a press statement issued by the Ohio Attorney General's Office on November 1, the state of Ohio filed a lawsuit against Dollar General Corporation (AGO). According to the announcement, customer complaints from numerous counties have been received regarding the discrepancy between the prices shown on the shelves of Dollar General and those at the register."

And now, according to the December 13 article "After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County", on Tuesday, Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said that retailers that have failed several scanner inspections would have warning signs put to their scanners in order to notify customers about the possibility that they have been overcharged.

A label that says "NONSEALED DEVICE" will be affixed to the scanners at retail locations that have not passed numerous inspections for their devices.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.