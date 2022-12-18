Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video Building

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Holland Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States. Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States.

Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2022

According to the December 16 article "Family Video on 17th Street in Holland will become Dollar General", following the unanimous approval of the site plan by the Holland Planning Commission, the former location of Family Video, which is located on the south side of Holland, will shortly be occupied by Dollar General.

Quote from the article:

“I feel that it would not be safe to have this store in this area," said Holland resident Victor McBride. "There will be a lot of traffic and I don’t feel (it's) the right sort of a place for this kind of thing.”

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.