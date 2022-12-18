Dollar General Plans to Open 300 Popshelf Stores in 2023

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNBC and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Popshelf Stores, 2023

According to the December 13 article "Dollar General’s new Popshelf stores chase inflation-weary shoppers in the suburbs", the next major expansion plan for Dollar General may be found buried away in a strip mall in a suburban area of Nashville, and it will soon be expanding to other cities.

The Tennessee-based discount retailer has been experimenting with a new store idea for the last two years.

The store is geared toward suburban customers with better incomes, but the majority of its wares are priced at $5 or less.

The company has the ambitious goal of doubling the number of outlets under the brand to around 300 shops in the next year.

Its expansion goals for the next three years call for it to reach about one thousand sites around the nation.

