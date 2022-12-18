Walmart Announces Sweeping Changes for January, 2023; The Comapny Will Charge You for Bags

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEhY2_0jluk6Ky00
Photo byMewMeowth - Own work, CC0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022, there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States. Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

According to the December 14 article "Walmart Will Charge You for Bags at Over 200 Stores, as of Jan. 1", Walmart has announced that it would start charging customers for bags at checkout at its shops located in the state of Colorado.

According to The Daily Sentinel, customers who do not bring their own reusable bags will be required to pay 10 cents for each paper or plastic bag at the register. Customers may also bring their own bags.

From the article:

"Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, Walmart stores in Colorado will no longer provide single-use plastic or paper bags at checkout or pickup. Delivery will shift to paper bags," Lauren Willis, global communications director for Walmart in the western U.S., said in a statement. "We are working hard to ensure a seamless and convenient shift to reusable bags for our customers and associates. Eliminating single-use bags is part of our commitment to achieve zero waste across our operations and ultimately shift gradually toward a circular economy built on advancing reuse, refill, and recycling habits."

