San Francisco, CA

Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in California

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qtilo_0jluaP8O00
Photo byFrank Zhang/Unsplash

Note From The Author

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SF Gate, Boba Guys and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to their own website, they started their restaurant as a dream without a business plan.

A Boba tea restaurant is a type of establishment that specializes in serving Boba tea and other related drinks and snacks.

These restaurants often offer a variety of flavors and ingredients for customers to choose from, such as different types of tea, milk options, and flavorings. Some Boba tea restaurants also serve food, such as snacks or small meals, in addition to the drinks.

Many Boba tea restaurants have a casual, laid-back atmosphere, and are popular with people of all ages.

Boba Guys, 2022

According to the December 15 article "Boba Guys permanently closes original San Francisco Mission location", the flagship location of the popular milk tea brand Boba Guys has permanently shuttered its doors in San Francisco's Mission District, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

An excerpt from the article about the closure:

Back in October, Andrew Chau and Bin Chen were forced to temporarily shut the business located on 19th and Valencia Street when a number of workers refused to go to work as a result of some dispute.

