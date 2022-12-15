Regional Grocery Store Planning to Open a New Location in Florida

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a grocery company in the United States of America with its headquarters located in Jacksonville, Florida.

More than 515 stores are owned and operated by Winn-Dixie in the states of Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, and Mississippi. As of the 28th of November 2022, there are 546 Winn Dixie retail locations located around the United States.

Florida has 460 retail shops, making up about 84% of the total number of Winn-Dixie retail stores in the United States. Florida is the state with the most Winn-Dixie locations in the United States.

Winn-Dixie, 2023

According to the December 14 "Winn-Dixie brings newest concepts to St. Johns County store", it will be the first ground-up Winn-Dixie to operate in the Grand Cypress area in the last 10 years when Southeastern Grocers opens on December 14th.

Both a Winn-Dixie grocery measuring 41,454 square feet and a Winn-Dixie Liquor shop of 2,000 square feet each were built at the same location on Little Cypress Drive in St. Johns County. According to the corporation, the two will combine to employ 108 employees.

The parent business of Winn-Dixie is known as Southeastern Grocers.

According to the corporation, the College Park location, which will be located in the space that once housed the Town & Country Shopping Center, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.

