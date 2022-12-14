Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in Kentucky

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Courier Journal and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Publix Super Markets, Inc. , more often referred to as Publix, is a grocery chain in the United States that is employee-owned and has its headquarters in Lakeland, Florida.

Publix is a privately held company that was established in 1930 by George W. Jenkins and is owned by current and former workers and members of the Jenkins family.

The Publix supermarket chain has locations all around the southeastern United States.

The latest reports confirm that they are opening 4 new stores in 3 different states.

Publix, 2024

According to the December 14 article "Louisville is getting another Publix. Here's where it's opening", a third Publix supermarket is now in the planning stages for Louisville, and it will be located in the extreme eastern part of Jefferson County, close to the county boundary with Shelby.

In the period between 2023 and 2024, this will be the fourth Publix that has the intention of opening in the Commonwealth.

According to the information provided by the corporation, the grocery store would begin its operations during the second quarter of 2024. It will consist of a pharmacy in addition to the nearby Publix Liquors store.

Publix has already announced the opening of two more shops in Louisville. Both of these locations will be located in the furthest eastern reaches of the county, outside of the Gene Snyder Freeway.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.