Local Grocery Store is Permanently Closing

Freedom General Store in Maine is closing.

According to the December 13 article "Grocery Stores Including Stop & Shop Are Closing Locations, Starting Jan. 2", the proprietor of the company informed clients of the upcoming closure in a message that was published on the official Facebook page of the store on December 12th.

According to WVII Fox Bangor, the Freedom General Store in Freedom, Maine, which will soon permanently shut its doors, has just started liquidating its remaining stock in preparation for the closing.

The Facebook post said the following:

"First of all, I want to thank all the wonderful and loyal customers who have supported this store over the years," owner Carrie Cowell-Bennett wrote. "After many months of consideration and soul searching, I have made the decision to close the store. Given the current state of the economy and workforce, it's time to move on to something new."

On this day, the shop will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., and it will provide a discount of 50 percent on all of its food and hardware.

According to what is said in the article, "Our last day will largely rely on how fast the inventory goes."

