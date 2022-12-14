Aurora, IN

Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yo8JZ_0ji7aSng00
Photo byBy Alexcaban at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, IGA, Inc. is a grocery store company that is based in the United States but has locations in more than 41 other countries.

IGA manages its shops according to the franchise model, which differs from the chain store model in that individual stores are owned independently from the brand.

Many of these establishments may be found in the marketplaces of smaller towns and are owned and operated by families. In 1926, the United States of America saw the birth of the organization known at the time as the Independent Grocers Alliance.

As of the 5th of December in 2022, there are 763 IGA retail outlets located around the United States.

North Carolina has 68 IGA retail shops, which is about 9% of the total number of IGA retail stores in the United States. This makes North Carolina the state with the highest concentration of IGA sites in the United States.

IGA Indiana, 2023

According to the December 13 article by BestLifeOnline "Grocery Stores Including Stop & Shop Are Closing Locations, Starting Jan. 2", on December 12, a local radio station in Aurora, Indiana, Eagle Country 99.3, reported that the grocery store chain IGA had plans to permanently close one of its stores in the next month.

Eagle Country Online reported that the proprietor, Joe Jester, has announced that the shop will shut for good on January 2nd. According to Jester, the decision to permanently close the business was influenced by a decrease in foot traffic as well as negative profitability.

"We've enjoyed taking care of the customers, there just wasn't enough of them," said Jester. 

