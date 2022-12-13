Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia , Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

Costco Mobile Services

According to December 7 article "Suddenly, You Can't Get A Mobile Phone at Costco Anymore—Here's Why", the mobile service kiosks that Costco had around the store were all removed, seemingly overnight.

Wireless Advocates LLC, the company that was in charge of selling services from major cell providers like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon in retail stores across the country, abruptly ceased operations this week and will no longer provide its services to its partners, including Costco.

Wireless Advocates LLC was responsible for selling services from major cell providers like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon in retail stores across the country.

There is a great deal of conjecture on the internet about the precise nature of the breakdown and the manner in which Costco would now manage cell service at its sites.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.