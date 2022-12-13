14 Walmart Stores in North Carolina are Allegedly Overcharging Customers

Note From The Author

In recent years, there has been a widespread trend toward the closing of retail locations, which has had an impact on businesses of all sizes.

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022, there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States. Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

According to the December 12 article "Walmart, Dollar General, and Family Dollar Are All Under Fire for Overcharging Shoppers", after carrying out the routine unannounced inspections that it always does, the department in North Carolina issued fines to around 70 establishments spread over 38 counties due to price scanner inaccuracies.

14 Walmart locations, with possible penalties of up to $5,000 apiece for each location.

If you observe an inaccurate price on your receipt or a different price at the register than what you saw advertised on the shelf, you are required to notify management at the shop, as stated in the press release that was just sent.

