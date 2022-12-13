Dollar General Under Fire for Overcharging

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

According to the December 12 article "Walmart, Dollar General, and Family Dollar Are All Under Fire for Overcharging Shoppers", at the registers of Dollar General locations located in several counties, consumers were being charged greater prices than were shown on the shelves of those locations.

Family Dollar, which is owned by Dollar Tree, was also the subject of criticism since "the same sort of problems" were recorded at stores located in Butler County, Ohio.

In a press release dated November 3, the Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds of the Division of Weights and Measures confirmed that 13 Family Dollar stores failed price checks with error rates ranging from 12 to 84 percent.

