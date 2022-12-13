Cleveland, OH

Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays Warmer

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OvhT_0jgyl8HY00
Photo byNational Weather Service (Official Government Institute)

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Weather.gov and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Today, high pressure will stay in the area, keeping things dry, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread clouds should start to break up this morning as dry air moves in from the southeast.

This could lead to some sunny breaks, especially in the western counties. This will only last until tonight when a cloud shield from a system in the Midwest starts to move in.

Ohio, December 13th

High pressure will stay over the area through tonight. On Wednesday, a strong low-pressure system just to the west of the area will start to affect the area. As the center of the low moves northeast toward Ontario, a cloudy front will move east across the Ohio River Valley on Thursday and Friday.

This area will have a surface trough until next week when a weak high pressure will move in.

Conclusion

Only small changes were made to the temperatures, and overall, the weather stayed a few degrees warmer than what had been predicted.

Even though this happened, the highs for today are still expected to be in the middle 30s.

Highs today and Wednesday will be in the middle the to upper 30s. On Wednesday, especially in the Ohio counties, they could reach 40. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s along and west of I71, but they will be a bit cooler in the east, where they will be in the mid to upper 20s.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Weather# Weather Forecast# Weather Prediction# Ohio# Cleveland

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
42605 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Changes Coming for Regional Grocery Chain Kroger and Albertsons

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch Game

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Local10 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Popular Local Retailer is Reopening Stores in 2023

Photo byBy Bluemarvel at en.wikipedia - Own workTransferred from en.wikipedia, Public Domain,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Texas State

Walmart Charged Customers Double

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Big Regional Retailer Closes 150 Locations in the Midwest

Photo byRaysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WCYY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Florida State

Regional Grocery Store Planning to Open a New Location in Florida

Photo byBy Southeastern Grocers - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: JaxDailyRecord and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
22 comments
Louisville, KY

Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in Kentucky

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Courier Journal and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Freedom, ME

Local Grocery Store is Permanently Closing

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Aurora, IN

Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023

Photo byBy Alexcaban at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments

Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

14 Walmart Stores in North Carolina are Allegedly Overcharging Customers

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
5 comments

Dollar General Under Fire for Overcharging

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
35 comments

International Fastfood Restaurant Ranks Last in Terms of Customer Loyalty

Photo byBy Dirk Tussing from Chicago IL, United States - New-McDonald-HU-lg, CC BY-SA 2.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Sweeping Changes Coming Up for Pollo Tropical

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Update: Costco Increases Membership Costs Next Year

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic Location

Photo byBy Kroger - 1957 Annual Report, Public Domain,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 11 Alive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Publix Opened a New Store in Florida This Week

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Mckinney, TX

Another Family Dollar Closed Its Doors This Month

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Community Impact and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy