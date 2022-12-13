Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays Warmer

Note From The Author

Sources that are used in this article are the following: Weather.gov

Introduction

Today, high pressure will stay in the area, keeping things dry, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread clouds should start to break up this morning as dry air moves in from the southeast.

This could lead to some sunny breaks, especially in the western counties. This will only last until tonight when a cloud shield from a system in the Midwest starts to move in.

Ohio, December 13th

High pressure will stay over the area through tonight. On Wednesday, a strong low-pressure system just to the west of the area will start to affect the area. As the center of the low moves northeast toward Ontario, a cloudy front will move east across the Ohio River Valley on Thursday and Friday.

This area will have a surface trough until next week when a weak high pressure will move in.

Conclusion

Only small changes were made to the temperatures, and overall, the weather stayed a few degrees warmer than what had been predicted.

Even though this happened, the highs for today are still expected to be in the middle 30s.

Highs today and Wednesday will be in the middle the to upper 30s. On Wednesday, especially in the Ohio counties, they could reach 40. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s along and west of I71, but they will be a bit cooler in the east, where they will be in the mid to upper 20s.

