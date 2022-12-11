Another Discount Store is Closing Its Doors

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, Big Lots Stores, Inc. is a retail corporation operating in the United States with over 1,400 locations spread across 47 states. The company's headquarters are located in Columbus, Ohio.

As of the 5th of December 2022, there are a total of 1,468 Big Lots retail locations located in the United States.

California has 151 Big Lots retail shops, making up nearly 10% of the total number of Big Lots retail stores in the United States. California is the state with the biggest Lots locations in the United States.

According to the December 7 article "Discount chain Big Lots is closing its Citrus Heights location", one of the Big Lots stores in the neighborhood, which is located in Citrus Heights and was just recently renovated, is going out of business.

The Big Lots representative Josh Chaney has verified that the 34,000-square-foot location at 8525 Auburn Blvd. in Citrus Heights would be closing sometime in the month of January. There was no mention of a specific date.

From the article:

"We review our store portfolio on an ongoing basis and sometimes decide, for a variety of business reasons, to close or relocate," Chaney said in an email. The retail chain has eight additional sites throughout the Sacramento area.

