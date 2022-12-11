USPS Keeps Some Services Suspended; Captiva Post Office Resumes

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Florida, 2022

As a result of the severe impact of Hurricane Ian, the operations at the following facilities have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

The recently reopened Captiva Post Office may be found at 14812 Captiva Rd. However, the operations of many of the post offices that were shuttered in November continue to be stopped.

If you want further information about the post offices that are closed and the alternate locations, you may look at the service alert that has been issued by the United States Postal Service. Of course, when there's going to be an update on this topic I'll publish that on NewsBreak.

