Kohl's Price Hikes Exposed by TikToker

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Kohl's Corporation is an American department store and retail chain with 1,162 department stores in 49 US states. By sales, it is the second largest department store chain in the United States after Macy's.

Kohl's range mainly consists of clothing and accessories for women, men, and children in the lower to mid-range segment. In addition, the range consists of cosmetics, jewelry, household items, electrical appliances, and small furniture.

As of December 04, 2022, there are 1,157 Kohl's retail stores in the United States. California has the most Kohl's locations in the country with 117 stores, which constitutes approximately 10% of all Kohl's stores in the US.

TikTok, 2022

According to the December 2 article "‘A little consumer fraud!’: TikToker exposes alleged price hikes in Kohl’s holiday sale PSA", a shopper at Kohl's is raising the alarm about what she believes to have been an unfair price increase at the retail company during its Black Friday sale.

From the article:

Colwell demonstrates in the video a display of Disney luggage that is now on sale at Kohl's for sixty percent off. The camera then focuses on the price tag, which reveals that the suitcase is normally priced at $440 but would be reduced to $176.00 if purchased during the sale. Next, she demonstrates how a sticker can be peeled off of the price tag to reveal an earlier, more affordable price of $319.99.

“Crazy. Now, imagine if it was 60% off of [$319.99], a lot cheaper,” Colwell says in the clip. (Although Colwell doesn’t show her face on camera, it appears to be her narrating the whole ordeal.)

We don't know if they're allowed to do this and why.

