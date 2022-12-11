USPS Has Been Suspending Services the Entire Year

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

In the article that I published yesterday on NewsBreak, Arcadia Wisconsin Post Office has been closed by the United States Postal Service (USPS) temporarily. The agency made the announcement that all retail activities will be halted because of safety concerns.

According to the December 9 article "USPS Is Suspending Services Here for "Safety Concerns," Effective Immediately", it's not the first that the USPS has been suspending services.

In October, the USPS suspended services for the same reason at post offices in Pemberton, Ohio, and Stanley, New York. In November, the Magnolia Center Post Office in Riverside, California was temporarily closed due to safety concerns as well.

Conclusion

It is likely that there will be future instances where post offices are temporarily closed due to safety concerns. This could happen for a variety of reasons, such as natural disasters, health epidemics, or security threats.

