Postal Services Announce Urgent Deadlines for the Holidays

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it. Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate. As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Deadlines

According to the December 7 article "USPS, FedEx, and UPS Have Urgent New Shipping Deadlines for Customers", officials at FedEx and UPS have also suggested that the companies are preparing for an increase in business over the Christmas season in 2022.

Late in the month of October, the Chief Customer Officer of FedEx, Brie Carere, gave an assurance to a news source that the firm is prepared to support its customers' Christmas sales despite recent cost cutbacks.

In addition, back in September, UPS made the announcement that it was going to be employing more than one hundred thousand extra seasonal employees in order to be ready for the busy Christmas season.

"Package volumes have increased with the rise of online shopping, and this holiday season USPS is preparing for an even higher volume of packages," the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) wrote in a Dec. 6 post.

