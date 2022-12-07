3 VPs Added to Dollar General After Announces to Open 1000+ Stores Next Year

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2023

According to the December 6 article "Fast-growing Dollar General hires three new VPs", Dollar General has brought on three new vice presidents since making public its plans to open more than one thousand new locations in the coming year last week.

Divisional Vice President of Store Operations Ariel dela Cruz

VP of Construction Tim Jagneaux

Vice President of Digital Engagement Megan Kokoska

These are the names that the company puts in the positions of VP.

Dollar General has plans to open a total of 1,025 new stores this year, and they opened 268 new stores during the third quarter of this year.

The retailer has stated that it intends to carry out 3,170 real estate projects in the United States in the year 2023. These projects will include more than 1,000 new stores, 2,000 remodels, and 120 locations.

