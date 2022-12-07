Walmart CEO Claims Theft is Causing the Business to Close More Locations

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MSN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

In recent years, there has been a widespread trend toward the closing of retail locations, which has had an impact on businesses of all sizes.

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

Walmart, 2022

According to the December 6 article "Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down", theft is 'higher than what it has historically been,' according to Doug McMillon, who gave an interview with CNBC about the topic.

He warned that if shoplifting did not diminish, prices might also rise alongside the closure of retail establishments.

He added: "If that's not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close."

During the course of the interview, McMillon did not reveal how much money Walmart has lost due to the theft of merchandise so far this year. According to McMillon, the most important factor in lowering the incidence of theft at Walmart is the company's collaboration with local law enforcement agencies and the company's efforts to ensure that those agencies have sufficient personnel.