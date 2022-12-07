Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023

Note From The Author

In recent years, there has been a widespread trend toward the closing of retail locations, which has had an impact on businesses of all sizes.

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

According to the December 6 article "Major Walmart update just days away – and changes will affect every shopper", Walmart has just announced a modification to their business practices, which will have repercussions for a significant proportion of customers during the upcoming year.

Walmart stores in Colorado will no longer provide customers with plastic bags that are only intended for single use.

This shift will take effect at the beginning of the following year, and while the store has confirmed that these plans are only for Colorado, it is highly likely that it will have an effect on other stores located throughout the country.

“Beginning Sunday, January 1, 2023, Walmart stores in Colorado will no longer provide single-use plastic or paper bags at checkout or pickup,” reads Walmart’s statement.