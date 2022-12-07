Opinion: Trump Should Be Held Accountable for his Tax Fraud

Photo by AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

In the wake of the recent revelation that former President Donald Trump was involved in yet another instance of tax fraud, it is clear that Trump's actions were a blatant abuse of his power and a betrayal of the American people.

Throughout his time in office, Trump consistently demonstrated a blatant disregard for the rule of law and a willingness to use his position to enrich himself at the expense of the American people. This latest instance of tax fraud is just another example of Trump's corrupt and selfish behavior.

The details of the tax fraud scheme are still emerging, but what we do know is that Trump used his charitable foundation, the Trump Foundation, to pay off personal legal settlements and to promote his own businesses. This is a clear violation of tax laws and a shocking abuse of the charitable status of the foundation.

But what is perhaps most disturbing about this latest revelation is that it is just one example of Trump's long history of using his power and influence to enrich himself at the expense of others. Throughout his time in office, Trump used his position to push for policies that would personally benefit him, such as lowering his own taxes and cutting regulations on his businesses.

Furthermore, Trump's actions have consequences for the American people. By using his foundation to pay off personal legal settlements, Trump was able to avoid accountability for his actions and dodge paying taxes that could have been used to fund vital public services.

In the end, Trump's latest instance of tax fraud is just one more example of his corrupt and selfish behavior. It is a reminder that Trump consistently put his own interests above those of the American people, and that he must be held accountable for his actions.

