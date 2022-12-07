Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location Forever

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

According to the December 5 article "Customers, employees bid final farewell to ‘Disco Kroger’", after 47 years, customers and employees of a cherished Kroger location are saying their final goodbyes to each other and the store.

On December 9, Kroger located at 3330 Piedmont Road will be the last day that customers can shop at that location.

“We appreciate the loyalty and support of our customers and look forward to continuing to serve their needs at nearby Kroger locations,” said Victor Smith, president of Kroger’s Atlanta division.

Other Locations

Another site, this one has been operational for the previous 21 years, has decided to shut down its business. The corporation has said that the Decatur grocery store located at 720 Commerce Drive is going out of business.