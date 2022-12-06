Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Cause Sweeping Changes for Tricare Pharmacies

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Military.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

According to the November 14 article "Anchorage lawmakers ask FTC to block Kroger-Albertsons merger" , two Democratic members from Alaska's state legislature have written a letter to the Federal Trade Commission requesting that it reject a planned merger between supermarket titans Kroger and Albertsons.

Tricare Pharmacy, 2023

According to the article published on Military.com, it is possible that the number of pharmacies that are part of the Tricare network will decrease as a result of the planned merger of the grocery corporations Kroger and Albertsons.

Last week, letters were sent out to beneficiaries of Tricare who fill their prescriptions at a Kroger pharmacy or another store in the Kroger group.

The letters informed them that the company will no longer participate in the Tricare pharmacy network as of January 1.

According to the Military Officers Association of America, the company's plans to acquire Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, and possibly even more retail grocery chains could cut the network's total store count by an additional 5,000 locations.

A month ago, the multinational supermarket chain made public its decision to exit the network.

What do you think of this change?

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.