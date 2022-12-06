Possible Big Changes at Dollar General Spark Controversy in City Council Meeting

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ValleyNewsLive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States. Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States.

Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2022

According to the December 6 article "Dollar General debate continues in Jamestown", on the 5th of December, as is customary on the first Monday of each month, the Jamestown City Council convened for a meeting.

An ordinance to amend and re-enact Ordinance No. 1556 of the City Code by amending the District Map to change the zoning of Lot 1, Block 1 of the Hope Apostolic Addition from R-3, which is a general multiple dwelling district, to C-1, which is a local commercial district, was the subject of a public hearing and the second reading of the ordinance.

The Dollar General corporation is looking into the possibility of constructing a store on this particular piece of land in the city.

During the hearing, there were a few concerned residents who voiced their opposition to the zoning change. Dan Buchanan, who serves on the Council, has been a vocal opponent of the relocation and the zoning change.

From the article:

Buchanan asked the council members, “How many of you would like this facility in your neighborhood?” Buchanan also noted that no other elementary school is located that close to a commercial zone in the city.

Councilman Brian Kamlitz said, “I don’t foresee any housing being built there.” Kamlitz also stated that he feels the Dollar General in that location would be a “good spot for the people of the northeast”.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.