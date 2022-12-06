Another Furniture Store is Permanently Closing Its Doors

Photo by Weekends Only Springfield Sign (Yelp)

According to St. Louis Business Journal: Phillips Mercantile was the original name of the family-run business that began in 1937. Tom Phillips and his brother David established the notion of selling cheap furniture and mattresses from big showrooms that were only open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in 1997.

They called their business "Weekends Only." According to the trade publication, the company began doing online sales in 2014, and its e-commerce operation accounted for 14% of the company's revenues in 2017.

Weekends Only, 2022

According to the December first article "Another Major Furniture Retailer Is Going Out of Business and Closing All Locations", the store Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, with headquarters in St. Louis, has decided to close its doors.

According to the site, the news was made public for the first time on November 15, and it would result in the closure of all eight of the chain's outlets.

At this time, Weekends Only operates five retail locations throughout the state of Missouri.

These locations may be found in Bridgeton, South County, St. Peters, West County, and Springfield.

In addition, it runs stores in Castleton and Greenwood, both located in the state of Indiana, as well as one location in Fairview Heights, which is located in the state of Illinois.

