Another Furniture Store is Permanently Closing Its Doors

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vj0w0_0jZAGTsS00
Photo byWeekends Only Springfield Sign (Yelp)

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to St. Louis Business Journal: Phillips Mercantile was the original name of the family-run business that began in 1937. Tom Phillips and his brother David established the notion of selling cheap furniture and mattresses from big showrooms that were only open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in 1997.

They called their business "Weekends Only." According to the trade publication, the company began doing online sales in 2014, and its e-commerce operation accounted for 14% of the company's revenues in 2017.

Weekends Only, 2022

According to the December first article "Another Major Furniture Retailer Is Going Out of Business and Closing All Locations", the store Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, with headquarters in St. Louis, has decided to close its doors.

According to the site, the news was made public for the first time on November 15, and it would result in the closure of all eight of the chain's outlets.

At this time, Weekends Only operates five retail locations throughout the state of Missouri.

These locations may be found in Bridgeton, South County, St. Peters, West County, and Springfield.

In addition, it runs stores in Castleton and Greenwood, both located in the state of Indiana, as well as one location in Fairview Heights, which is located in the state of Illinois.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Retailer# Shopping# Furniture# Closing

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
41225 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Huntingburg, IN

Family Dollar is Closing Stores This Month

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFMY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Arcadia, WI

USPS is Suspending Services in Arcadia, Wisconsin

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
5 comments

Sweeping Changes Coming for Southwest Airlines

Photo byBy Colton Henline - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
California State

Bath & Body Work Under Fire After Being Sued by California Customer

Photo byPhoto byBy Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

TSA Announced Another Big Change Coming Up

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Dollar General Opens their First Store in Portland

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WCYYand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
7 comments

CVS Locations in New York State are Closing

Photo byDoor Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
7 comments

Postal Services Announce Urgent Deadlines for the Holidays

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in Georgia

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
9 comments

3 VPs Added to Dollar General After Announces to Open 1000+ Stores Next Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsightand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Pollard, AR

New Dollar General Store Opens in Arkansas

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CC Times Democratand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

Turtle Creek Road Citizens Complain About Dollar General Driveway

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NewsChannel6and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart CEO Claims Theft is Causing the Business to Close More Locations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MSN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments
Colorado State

Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
83 comments

Opinion: The Majority of the Americans Don't Support President Biden

Photo byDoor The White House - P20210615CS_CW23444, Publiek domein,. Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, has seen a decline in popularity since taking office in January 2021. Despite facing a number of challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a deeply divided political landscape, President Biden has struggled to maintain high approval ratings among the American people.

Read full story
60 comments
California State

Opinion: California is the Leading State in Climate Change Action

In recent years, the state of California has taken significant steps to address the issue of climate change. Unlike many other states, California has embraced the reality of climate change and the need to take action to mitigate its impacts.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Opinion: Texans Are Sceptical Towards Climate Change Action

The state of Texas has long been known for its conservative political leanings. However, it seems that there is a growing divide among conservatives in the state when it comes to the issue of climate change. While some conservatives are willing to acknowledge the reality of climate change and the need to take action, others remain skeptical and refuse to accept the science behind it.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: World Leaders are Denying Global Climate Change

Climate change is a global crisis that requires immediate and urgent action. Despite the overwhelming scientific evidence and the clear and present danger it poses to our planet, many world leaders continue to ignore the problem or deny its existence. This lack of action is unacceptable and puts the future of our planet at risk.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Trump Should Be Held Accountable for his Tax Fraud

Photo byAP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File) In the wake of the recent revelation that former President Donald Trump was involved in yet another instance of tax fraud, it is clear that Trump's actions were a blatant abuse of his power and a betrayal of the American people.

Read full story
23 comments
Atlanta, GA

Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location Forever

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy