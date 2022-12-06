Woman Claims Traumatic Brain Injury After TSA's New Security Policies

Photo by Pascal Meier/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

The TSA is under fire.

2 Weeks ago I published the article "TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at Airports", which stated that The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released a press release on November 18 stating that they have introduced state-of-the-art identity verification technology in the form of the CAT-2.

According to the release, the units, which are considered to be part of the next generation of CAT technology, have been implemented at Denver International Airport. Because the CAT-2 possesses all of the capabilities that its forerunner did, you won't need to show your boarding pass when you board the plane.

Under Fire

But now, according to the December 5 article "TSA Is Under Fire for Safety Risks in Airport Security Lines", according to information provided by a station that is affiliated with ABC, a woman from San Diego named Luann Rein filed a lawsuit against the United States government and the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority on November 28, claiming that she sustained a traumatic brain injury while going through a security checkpoint.

Rein, who was 68 years old at the time of the event, passed through the X-ray body scanner while placing her cane on the conveyer belt to be inspected.

The complaint claims that the machine went off, and according to KGTV, she was then directed by TSA personnel to take off her shoes and go through the screening process once again.

From the article:

"Plaintiff looked for a place where she could take off her shoes," the lawsuit states. "However, there was no chair to sit in for this purpose." As a result, Rein placed her left hand on a temporary stanchion (the vertical bar used to keep the line sectioned off and organized) and her right hand on her husband, Don Rein, who was removing her shoes for her, video surveillance shows. But as her husband was taking off her second shoe, the stanchion began to wobble and caused Rein to lose her balance.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.