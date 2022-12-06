USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services Here

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Texas

According to the December 5 article "USPS Has Been Forced to Suspend Services Here, Effective Immediately", the United States Postal Service issued a Service Alert on December 2 for residents of the city of Houston, which is located in the state of Texas.

In light of the latest information, it has been revealed that the agency has temporarily halted the provision of retail services at the Debora Sue Schatz Post Office.

"PO Box services will remain at Debora Sue Schatz Station," the USPS said in its new alert. But for retail services, regular customers of this facility must visit an alternative location. The Postal Service said nearby post offices where these services are available include two other Houston facilities: the Westchase Station and the John Dunlop Station.

