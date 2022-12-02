Regional Chain Wegmans is Planning on Opening New Locations

Note From The Author

Introduction

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is an American grocery company that is privately controlled and operated. It was established in Rochester in 1916, but its current headquarters are located in Gates, New York according to Wikipedia.

As of the year 2022, Wegmans had 109 locations, most of which are located in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern areas, as well as in four Southern states.

The corporation now operates retail outlets in the states of New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, and North Carolina, in addition to Washington, D.C., and has future plans to expand into Connecticut and Delaware.

Wegmans, 2023

According to the December 1st article "Wegmans lines up its next new store locations", in 2023, Wegmans Food Markets plans to launch two new shops. The company already has five more brick-and-mortar facilities in the planning stages.

The Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic grocer announced on Wednesday that preparations are underway for the opening of a supermarket with an area of 85,000 square feet on February 1 in Reston, Virginia.

Wegmans is planning to open its first supermarket in Manhattan and its second location in New York City during the second half of the year 2023.

From the article:

“We only open two to three stores a year, but we’re always busy focusing on different aspects of the store opening process,” Dan Aken, director of real estate at Wegmans, said in a blog post. “It’s amazing to see a site come to fruition once we can finally open our doors and welcome the community into the store.”

