USPS Temporarily Suspends Retail Service for These Texan Offices

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

According to the December 2nd Residential service disruptions alert, Debra Sue Schatz Station, 2909 Rogerdale Rd., 77042 — There will be a temporary halt to the provision of retail window services. The Debra Sue Schatz Station will continue to provide post office box services.

The front desk is open from 5 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday, and from 5 am to 7 pm, on Saturdays as well.

The following list of nearby alternative locations will provide retail window services when they become available.

Westchase Station, 3836 S. Gessner Rd. 77063.

John Dunlop Station, 8728 Beverly Hill St., 77063