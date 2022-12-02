USPS Temporarily Suspends Retail Service for These Texan Offices

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0jVBcRpL00
Photo byJoel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2022

According to the December 2nd Residential service disruptions alert, Debra Sue Schatz Station, 2909 Rogerdale Rd., 77042 — There will be a temporary halt to the provision of retail window services. The Debra Sue Schatz Station will continue to provide post office box services.

The front desk is open from 5 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday, and from 5 am to 7 pm, on Saturdays as well.

The following list of nearby alternative locations will provide retail window services when they become available.

  • Westchase Station, 3836 S. Gessner Rd. 77063.
  • John Dunlop Station, 8728 Beverly Hill St., 77063

