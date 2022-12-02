Asel Art Supply is Closing 7 Stores in the Next Months

Photo by JACQUELINE BRANDWAYN/Unsplash on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to the information on their official website. Kenny Asel established Asel Art Supply, Inc. in 1951, and shortly afterward, his brother Herb Asel joined him in the business. Kenny Asel passed the helm to Herb in the 1960s.

After serving their country during World War II, both of the brothers began careers in the paint industry and began searching for ways to improve their ability to assist artists at all stages of their careers, from student to professional. In January of 1951, they launched their company in the city of Dallas, in the state of Texas.

Asel Art Supply, 2023

According to the December 1st article "Jo-Ann Fabrics and Another Art Supply Store Are Closing Locations, Starting Dec. 31", Asel Art Supply has recently announced that it will be closing all seven of its remaining stores by the end of this month. Earlier this year, the company confirmed that it would be closing its flagship store.

"We have some news. After 71 years in Texas, all Asel Art Supply locations will be closing by Dec. 31," the company wrote in a post on its official Facebook page. A separate post from Asel Art Supply indicated that there will be a sale for "50 percent off everything in-store while supplies last."

