Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio

According to Wikipedia , Jo-Ann Stores, LLC., more often known as Jo-Ann, is a specialty shop in the United States that sells crafts and textiles.

The company's headquarters are located in Hudson, Ohio. JOANN Fabrics and Crafts and Jo-Ann Etc. are two retail chains that are operated by this company.

As of the 3rd of November in 2022, there are 851 Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft shops located around the United States. California is the state in the United States that has the most Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft locations, with 82 stores.

This accounts for approximately 10% of the total number of Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft stores in the United States.

According to the December 1st article "Jo-Ann Fabrics and Another Art Supply Store Are Closing Locations, Starting Dec. 31" The Marion Star reported on November 30 that the Jo-Ann Fabrics and Craft Store located in Marion, Ohio, will be closing its doors sometime in the early part of 2023.

"Despite this location closing, Jo-Ann will continue to unveil new stores with updated features and offerings in 2023. Jo-Ann physical store locations and our e-commerce business will continue to be available to customers, as we advance our mission to inspire creativity," Lilly told The Marion Star.

According to the local newspaper, Shauntina Lilly, manager of public relations, diversity, and inclusion at Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, has confirmed that the Jo-Ann's store located in the Marion Centre mall will close for good on January 15.

